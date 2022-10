SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — The South Windsor Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire on Amato Drive Wednesday morning.

Officials said the blaze broke out just after 1 a.m., and the fire department responded to the burning condo complex. The flames have been put out just before 5 a.m.

There is no report yet of any injuries caused by the fire or if anyone has been displaced.

