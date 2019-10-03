Flexer; Lawsuit shows need for new ‘Time’s Up’ law

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two young women from Manchester say their case of sexual harassment is a perfect example of why the new ‘Time’s Up Act’ is needed. The new law is one of the many that went into effect this week.

The two women were restaurant servers and are now seeking damages against their former employer, Maggie McFly’s.

Maizzy Douchette of Manchester is one of the victims and says, “He made disgusting comments about our bodies and our personal lives and he touched both of us inappropriately. When we complained and advised upper management, we were both fired.”

The lawsuit alleges that the former manager at this Maggie McFly’s restaurant used obscene comments about the women’s private parts and made jokes about raping them.

Douchette added, “We didn’t know where to turn or what to do but family members convinced us that we would find people that would stick up for us.”

The second young woman, Gianna Aconfora, also of Manchester, said, “Standing here is the last place that we ever expected to be but we feel it’s important to tell our story and be a voice for other women.”

A spokesperson for the restaurant chain said Thursday they would have no comment on the law suit that was filed this week.

In an e-mail to News 8, Ray Harper of the ‘Maaggie McFly’s’ restaurant chain said:

“Maggie McFly’s is a locally owned, community oriented family restaurant with deep roots in the State of Connecticut. Maggie’s fully supports Senator Flexer’s efforts and applauds her work championing the rights of those who are subject to workplace harassment. The company, which is proud of its relationship with its over 500 Connecticut employees, vehemently denies the factual allegations of Ms. Aconfora and Ms. Douchette.”

Sen. Mae Flexer (D-Danielson) who helped to write the new law said, “Their story is far too common and that is why this year I’m pleased that the legislature passed the ‘Time’s Up Act’ which went into effect on October 1st.”

The new law requires all employers, even if they only have one employee, to provide sexual harassment training. It also extends the statute of limitations to 20 years for sex crimes against minors. The statute was previously just 5 years. It also greatly extends the time for filing complaints with the state’s Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities. And it extends the window for sexual abuse lawsuits. Victims under age 21 now have until their 51st birthday to come forward.