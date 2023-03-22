WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — An Avelo Airlines flight from West Palm Beach, Florida, to Tweed-New Haven Airport was diverted to Bradley International Airport on Wednesday as a precautionary measure, according to the airline.

Flight 346 was diverted after crews discovered there was a potential issue with one of the aircraft’s hydraulic systems, according to a spokesperson for the airport. There were 176 passengers and six crew members on the flight.

The Boeing 737-800 has a redundant hydraulic system, according to the spokesperson, and so there was never a threat to passenger or crew safety.

The flight was canceled and customers will be reimbursed for their travel costs, according to the airline.