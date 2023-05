WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southwest Airlines flight was diverted to Bradley International Airport due to a reported “issue in flight”, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority.

The aircraft landed safely at Bradley International Airport at 8:45 p.m. on Monday night, according to officials.

There will be no impact on flight operations at Bradley International Airport, officials said.

News 8 has reached out to Southwest Airlines for comment and is waiting to hear back.