Flights continue to be impacted as people travel home from holiday gatherings

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – Pre-pandemic volumes of travelers are heading home on Monday, taking to the skies. Now, add thousands of flight cancelations and delays to the mix.

That was the case on Sunday, one of the busiest travel days of the year. Several cross-country arrivals at Bradley International Airport are delayed and a United Airlines flight from Washington was canceled on Monday morning.

Across the country, thousands of flights were impacted on Sunday, and more issues are expected on Monday. More than a thousand cancellations happened on Sunday and over 3,000 delays across the country. Four major carriers, Delta, United, American, and JetBlue, cited staffing shortages amid a surge in cases of the omicron variant.

Delta and JetBlue are calling on the CDC to shorten the quarantine period for vaccinated workers to five days to ease crew shortages.

“It’s one of those things that’s out of your control, so you just take a deep breath and try to find the best alternative,” said Rick Grant, a traveler.

If you’re planning to travel or expect loved ones, you’re encouraged to check with your carrier directly.

