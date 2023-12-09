HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Sunday afternoon in northern Connecticut and Massachusetts.

The areas most likely to be affected by flooding are Hartford, Tolland and Windham.

People living in these areas should be aware of excessive runoff from rivers, creaks, streams and other low lying or flood prone locations. Areas with poor drainage may also flood.

The flood watch will last from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening, according to the NWS

The NWS recommends monitoring local forecasts tomorrow for possible warnings and be prepared to take action.