Flooding concerns prompt parking advisory for City of Hartford

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hartford City Hall_94758

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford is encouraging residents to move their cars to higher ground, away from flood-prone areas, as the state continues to prepare for Hurricane Henri’s arrival Sunday.

Parking will be available to residents beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning at the following lots:

  • Blue Light Lots Available
    • 2434 Main Street
    • Corner of Sigourney Street and Homestead Avenue
    • 45 Evergreen Avenue
    • 62 Chadwick Avenue
  • Hartford Parking Authority Lots Available
    • 58 Chapel Street
    • 141 Sheldon Street Lot
  • School Lots Available
    • Twain Elementary, 395 Lyme Street
    • Rawson Elementary, 260 Holcomb Street
    • Martin Luther King Jr School, 25 Ridgefield Street
    • Global Communications Academy, 85 Edwards Street
    • Burns Elementary, 195 Putnam Street
    • Kennelly Elementary, 180 White Street
    • Batchelder School, 757 New Britain Avenue

Hartford Police and Hartford Parking Authority will suspend parking enforcement from Saturday evening to Tuesday morning.

Here are a list of phone numbers you may need during the storm:

  • Hartford Police Non-Emergency Line: 860-757-4000 
  • Eversource: 800-286-2000 
  • MDC Command Center: (860) 278-7850 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Police identify man killed at Malibu Sports Bar in East Hartford

News /

Sen. Blumenthal introduces legislation to eliminate loophole protecting online gun marketplaces

News /

Connecticut SWAT Challenge helps law enforcement officers keep their skills sharp

News /

Gov. Lamont announces vaccine mandates with testing options for all state employees, K-12 teachers and staff

News /

Heavy rain from remnants of Fred causing severe flooding, road closures in Hartford County

News /

REPORT IT RECAP: Flash flooding in Greater Hartford area from heavy rains

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss