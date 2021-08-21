Flooding concerns prompt parking advisory for City of Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford is encouraging residents to move their cars to higher ground, away from flood-prone areas, as the state continues to prepare for Hurricane Henri’s arrival Sunday.

Parking will be available to residents beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning at the following lots:

Blue Light Lots Available 2434 Main Street Corner of Sigourney Street and Homestead Avenue 45 Evergreen Avenue 62 Chadwick Avenue

Hartford Parking Authority Lots Available 58 Chapel Street 141 Sheldon Street Lot

School Lots Available Twain Elementary, 395 Lyme Street Rawson Elementary, 260 Holcomb Street Martin Luther King Jr School, 25 Ridgefield Street Global Communications Academy, 85 Edwards Street Burns Elementary, 195 Putnam Street Kennelly Elementary, 180 White Street Batchelder School, 757 New Britain Avenue



Hartford Police and Hartford Parking Authority will suspend parking enforcement from Saturday evening to Tuesday morning.

Here are a list of phone numbers you may need during the storm: