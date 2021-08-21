Flooding concerns prompt parking advisory for City of Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford is encouraging residents to move their cars to higher ground, away from flood-prone areas, as the state continues to prepare for Hurricane Henri’s arrival Sunday.
Parking will be available to residents beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning at the following lots:
- Blue Light Lots Available
- 2434 Main Street
- Corner of Sigourney Street and Homestead Avenue
- 45 Evergreen Avenue
- 62 Chadwick Avenue
- Hartford Parking Authority Lots Available
- 58 Chapel Street
- 141 Sheldon Street Lot
- School Lots Available
- Twain Elementary, 395 Lyme Street
- Rawson Elementary, 260 Holcomb Street
- Martin Luther King Jr School, 25 Ridgefield Street
- Global Communications Academy, 85 Edwards Street
- Burns Elementary, 195 Putnam Street
- Kennelly Elementary, 180 White Street
- Batchelder School, 757 New Britain Avenue
Hartford Police and Hartford Parking Authority will suspend parking enforcement from Saturday evening to Tuesday morning.
Here are a list of phone numbers you may need during the storm:
- Hartford Police Non-Emergency Line: 860-757-4000
- Eversource: 800-286-2000
- MDC Command Center: (860) 278-7850