ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Zechariah Cartledge, a Florida teen known for running a mile to honor fallen first responders, was in Enfield Sunday to pay tribute to two Bristol officers killed in the line of duty.

Zechariah ran in the memory of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, who were shot and killed last month.

“It’s wonderful,” Enfield Police Chief Alarick Fox said. “His presence in Connecticut is driven, at least in part, by the recent tragedy in Bristol, and events like that — it’s very difficult to talk about a silver lining. It’s virtually impossible to use that phrase. But it renews our level of confidence and just tremendous affection we feel with the community.”

It wasn’t his only stop this weekend. He ran a mile Saturday in Boston. On Sunday, he did one in Rhode Island, before going to New Hampshire.

Zechariah’s nonprofit, Running 4 Heroes, has donated more than $500,000 to injured first responders and another $30,000 to K9s.

“Since 2019, I’ve done over 1,300 miles in first responders’ honor,” he said.