Flower and Garden Show brings a taste of Spring (and economic boost) to Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Starting Thursday thousands will come through the Connecticut Convention Center ready to experience a little taste of spring.

“Spring is in full bloom here,” said Kristie Gonsalves, who runs the Flower and Garden Show and Hartford. “We have more than 23 landscape artists and gardens that smell beautiful, look beautiful. It’s a little Spring in February.”

The show spans three acres inside the convention center and with hundreds of exhibitors and 80 hours of expert demos, it’s one of the biggest flower shows in New England.

“It’s Spring happiness, it makes us happy to see the green and the flowers,” said Peter Rzasa of Seymour.

“It’s worth every second that you spend here, ” said Karin Pyskaty, the second vice president of the Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut. “I think it’s a wonderful way to spend an afternoon.”

Ellen is a micro farmer in Litchfield, inspiration isn’t the only thing she’s looking for.

“I come looking for some specific seeds, bulbs, and ideas,” she said.

All of that agricultural inspiration is a big part of Connecticut’s economy.

“All of these people are spending money in Hartford, they’re going to buy flowers,” said Bryan Hurlburt, Commissioner of Agriculture. “All of that contributes to Connecticut’s ‘ag’ economy.”

“This is an important industry for Connecticut,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz. “Two billion dollars go into the economy from the sale of flowers and landscaping.”

The Flower and Garden Show runs at the Connecticut Convention Center through Sunday.