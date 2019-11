ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A beautiful gesture as a way to say ‘thank you’.

Johnson Brunetti, a local wealth advisory firm, and Lucky for You Flowers out of Simsbury teamed up to honor our Veterans on Thursday morning.

They personally handed out flower arrangements to every resident of The Veterans Home and Hospital in Rocky Hill.

It’s a token of appreciation for the service these men and women made for our country.

Veterans Day is coming this Monday.