WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A high-energy intimate circus is making its way to West Hartford!

FL!P Circus will be making a stop at Westfarms Mall for the first time ever Sept 1-11. The new production was created by the Vazquez family and will feature many different international acts and no animals.

Some of the performers include the Bello Sisters, who were showcased on America’s Got Talent, and the Bing Troupe who came directly from Ukraine.

After the shows in West Hartford, the circus will be heading to Danbury from Sept. 15-25.

Shows will take place Monday to Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or in person as the box office.