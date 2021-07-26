FLUSHING NOTICE: Water service shut off for some Bristol residents after water main break

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Water has been shut off for some Bristol residents Monday night due to a water main break.

Bristol Water and Sewer Department reports they are working on an emergency water main break on James P. Casey Road.

The following streets may be impacted:

James P. Casey Road,

Minor Street,

Matthews Street,

Hill Street,

Perkins Street,

Peacedale Street,

Pinehurst Road,

Hart Street,

And all interconnecting streets thereof.

Water service will be shut off at 9 p.m. Monday night while repairs are completed. The water company says customers on these streets and the surrounding areas may experience lower than normal pressure, discolored water, or no water at all.

Repair crews will stay on site until service has been restored. After service has been restored, customers may still see discolored water coming out of their faucets. The water company advises running cold water in your bathtub until the water runs clear.

You will want to refrain from doing laundry until the water is clear again.