WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re looking to travel further across the country this year, you’re in luck! Breeze Airways just added a handful of new non-stop flights out of Bradley International Airport.

Breeze announced three new non-stop destinations from Hartford: Tampa, Fort Myers, and New Orleans, as well as a daily one-stop flight to Los Angeles.

The new flights are now on sale from $39 one-way.

“Here we grow again,” Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President, said in a statement. “We always look for routes that people are traveling today but can’t get there nonstop. Hartford residents can now get to Tampa, New Orleans and Fort Myers twice as fast, for about half the price!”

Breeze currently offers 143 non-stop routes between 35 cities in 21 states across the U.S. Flights are currently up-for-grabs in three fare bundles, offered as “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest.”

Fare bundles from Hartford, CT (BDL):

• Fort Myers, FL (Wed and Sat, starting May 17, Nice from $5 one way; Nicer from $99; Nicest from $249)

• New Orleans, LA (Mon and Fri, starting May 19 through September 5, Nice from $59 one way; Nicer from $99; Nicest from $149)

• Tampa, FL (Tues, Thurs and Sun, starting May 18, Nice from $39 one way; Nicer from $79; Nicest from $249)

• Los Angeles, CA (One-stop/no plane change BreezeThru daily, starting May 17)

In addition, Breeze has 11 existing routes on sale for travel through March, also starting at $39 one-way from BDL:

• Charleston, SC (from $39 for travel thru 3/7, or from $45 from 3/22-31)

• Jacksonville, FL (from $39 thru 3/7, or from $49 from 3/22-31)

• Las Vegas, NV (from $79 thru 3/7, or from $89 from 3/22-31)

• Norfolk, VA (from $39 thru 3/7, or from $41 from 3/22-31)

• Phoenix, AZ (from $99 thru 3/7, or from $109 from 3/22-31)

• Pittsburgh, PA (from $39 thru 3/7, or from $42 from 3/22-31)

• Raleigh-Durham, NC (from $39 thru 3/7, or from $42 from 3/22-31)

• Richmond, VA (from $39 thru 3/7, or from $42 from 3/22-31)

• Sarasota-Bradenton, FL (from $39 thru 3/7, or from $49 from 3/22-31

• Savannah, GA (from $39 thru 3/7, or from $45 from 3/22-31)

• Vero Beach, FL (from $59 thru 3/7, or from $69 from 3/22-31)

Find flights from Bradley via Breeze here.