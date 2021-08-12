Folks look for places to cool off during extreme heat

(WTNH) – There is an excessive heat warning for much of the state. People working outside are dealing with the rough conditions laboring under the hot summer sun.

It’s not the easiest thing to do considering the temperature is expected to soar into the 90s. On a day like today, there are also concerns about air quality.

If you’re looking for ways to beat the heat, you can always stop into a cooling station, like the library in downtown Hartford. While some are using the library as a place to do research and check emails, others see it as a place to just sit back and chill. Mask wearing is required.

“You can sit on the computers if you’d like, sit and read a book,” said Marie Jarry, Director of Public Services, Hartford Public Library.

Governor Ned Lamont recently issued a statement calling for all designated cooling stations to remain open until Friday.

“Anybody can come in during our open hours, which are Monday through Thursday from nine to six and Fridays and Saturdays from nine to five. Find a spot in the library and just for as long as you want, for as long as we’re open, there are no time limits,” Jarry said.