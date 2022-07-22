HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – After years of planning and delays, Hartford’s new food truck park is now open!

The crowds turned out despite the heat on Friday night. The food truck park opened at 4 p.m. and there are three different food trucks to choose from, offering different cuisines including Brazilian and Cantonese food.

The food truck park came to life because of a Hartford couple with a passion for the city and food.

“It’s taken a few years to get to this point, but we’re here,” said Quan Quach, founder of West Side Square Food Truck & Marketplace.

Quan Quach and his wife Rebecca are finally fulfilling their dream of opening a food truck park in their backyard.

“People love food trucks so much. It’s blown up lately, especially after the pandemic. People don’t really want to be inside. I don’t see why it wouldn’t do well, anywhere, really,” Quach said.

After permitting and construction delays, the couple was able to transform an empty parking lot at the corner of Girard and Farmington Avenue into a food truck park.

“He kept talking about it. We live in the neighborhood, we kept passing by this parking lot. It was empty at the time. It’s a great thing to have this in this neighborhood, in Hartford,” Rebecca said.

Quan, a former Hartford restaurant owner, has worked in the restaurant industry for 25 years. After taking a break to try out construction, he found his way back and combined his skills.

“When I got out of the restaurant business, that’s how I started, I made my hobby into another career, a second career,” Quan said.

Right before you go in and get some food, you can see Quan’s creativity in the exterior of this food truck park. He took sash windows from Victorian homes in the area to put it all together. He said the city helped fund about 50 percent of the total construction cost.

The plan is to get the bar open on Saturday and have four food trucks dishing out food from Wednesday to Sunday.

“I think the best quality food in a food truck, it’s family-run, so yeah, get mama’s food in the truck,” said Adeilton Decarvalho, owner of Brazilian Gula Grill Food Truck.

Besides the food, you’ll also find entertainment, whether it’s ping pong or live music.

There is no parking on the property, so customers must find a separate area to park.

The food truck park is open until 10 p.m. on Friday.