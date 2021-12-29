Foodshare asking for donations during one of the busiest times of the year

(WTNH) – Foodshare is asking for help with food donations during one of its busiest times of the year. Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz was in Hartford on Wednesday to help highlight Foodshare’s mobile pantry program.

The program was created to help address the barriers that make it difficult for people to get quality food, something especially hard for people who were isolated during the pandemic. Providing nutritional meals during the holidays is also an important part of Foodshare’s mission.

“We have a huge food insecurity problem in our state, and it is especially difficult at the end of the year when kids are home on school vacation, they’re missing two meals they would normally get in school. So, we wanted to make sure that families are supported,” Bysiewicz said.

The program serves an average of about 13,000 families each month and provided more than three million pounds of food at different locations across Connecticut last year alone. Foodshare says financial donations of any size can make a big difference.