HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Helping those in need, Foodshare is launching a new drive-thru food distribution for the Greater Hartford community.

Governor Ned Lamont and lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz will be on hand Monday morning to help distribute food to the community.

The drive kicks-off at 8:30 am and ends at noon. Food will be given out at Rentschler Field located at 615 Silver Lane in East Hartford.