Foodshare partners with Hartford HealthCare, New Britain YMCA to help distribute COVID vaccines

(WTNH) — Foodshare has fed a record number of people during the course of the pandemic, and now they want to vaccinate them too.

They plan to do that with a new partnership with Hartford HealthCare and the New Britain YMCA. When you go to pick up food, you can also sign up for a vaccine. And eventually, they want to put shots in arms too.

This is all in an effort to break down barriers and promote health equity.

“All about continuing to try and remove the barriers as we look to administer the vaccine to all the communities so nobody’s left behind,” Dr. Jim Cardon, Chief Clinical Integration Officer, Hartford HealthCare.

Hartford HealthCare says they plan on adding more sites to their vaccination and food distribution effort.

