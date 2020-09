EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Foodshare is cutting back its food distribution schedule at Rentschler Field.

The site in East Hartford will be open just on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays moving forward. During the pandemic, Foodshare has helped more than 135,000 households at its drive-thru distribution center.

Foodshare has a network of 200 pantries and meal programs in Hartford and Tolland counties.