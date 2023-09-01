SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – A former employee at an assisted living facility in South Windsor was arrested Thursday after allegedly stealing a check from a resident.

According to a press release, 23-year-old Shameka McLaughlin of Hartford was arrested Thursday on fourth-degree larceny and second-degree identity theft.

Photo Courtesy: South Windsor Police Department

Police say McLaughlin, who is a former employee of Harbor Chase Assisted Living, stole a $1,100 check from a resident and cashed it.

The 23-year-old turned herself in at the police headquarters and was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 20.