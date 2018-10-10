Former Bristol attorney confesses to stealing nearly $170,000 from clients

Bigstock

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) - A former Bristol attorney waived her right to be indicted Wednesday, pleading guilty to fraud charges after stealing over $169,000 from clients whom she served as a court-appointed conservator.

According to the Connecticut U.S. District Attorney's Office, 43-year-old Jodi Zils Gagne, a Bristol resident, was appointed by the probate court to oversee legal affairs of adults who are incapable of caring for themselves.

Court documents indicate Gagne misappropriated funds intended for medical care, housing, personal expenses, and "legitimate" conservator fees.

Gagne defrauded six victims out of nearly $169,000. Authorities say much of the money was used to fund her husband's Bristol-based internet radio station.

In September, a Judge from the Connecticut Superior Court suspended Gagne's license to practice law.

Gagne was released on a $50,000 bond pending sentencing. She is due back in court for sentencing on January 23. She faces up to 20 years behind bars.