Former Bristol cop sues police chief and city

Posted: May 31, 2019 10:17 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 10:17 PM EDT

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) - A former Bristol police officer is suing the police chief and the city saying he was treated differently and more harshly than his white colleagues.

Adam Quinn, who is Hispanic, says he was subjected to workplace discrimination and harassment because of his ethnicity.

He spent 7 years with Bristol police.

Quinn also said he was unjustly arrested and suspended from the force after a false complaint by 2 officers against him.

The city's attorney told the Connecticut Law Tribune the city will fight the allegations in court.

