HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An old brush factory in the north end of Hartford is getting a new life.

City officials said it’s the first major redevelopment project in the area in 25 years.

The Fuller Brush Company made brooms and brushes out of the Main Street building from 1922 until the 1960s. Then, the building became offices and a place of deep-rooted memories for lifelong Hartford residents.

“Many of us from the housing projects, many of us from Barber Street, many of us from Stow Village, many of us from Bows Park and W Square, all came to this building with our parents to receive food stamps,” said Janice Flemming-Butler, of Strategic Outreach Solutions.

This building brings up a lot of mixed emotions, but now the factory will see a new chapter, one that uplifts the north end.

“It became clear that this was a chance, not to just build 160 units of housing, not just to make an investment in a neighborhood that hasn’t seen nearly enough investment but to reclaim a building that for so many people in our community was a symbol of indignity and shame,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.

New York-based developer Shelbourne said its plan is to build 160 apartments starting at $1,050 a month for rent. Some units will be set aside for subsidized housing. The transformed building will be called Bristle & Main.

“This project will raise property values, attract new businesses and provide housing for our young professionals in the neighborhood,” said Helen Nixon, the chair of Northeast Neighborhood Revitalization.

The building overhaul was made possible by private investments, as well as city and state funding. Community leaders said Bristle & Main will help make the north end an attractive place to live.

“Every child deserves to grow up in a neighborhood where they see prosperity and hope on their street,” state Rep. Maryam Khan (D-District 5) said.

According to Shelbourne, construction will start next year and will finish in two years.