MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The former director of the Lutz Children’s Museum in Manchester pled guilty to distributing child pornography on Thursday.

According to the Department of Justice, 56-year-old Robert Eckert used multiple online platforms to send and receive photos of child sexual abuse between September 2019 and May 2020.

He was found with nearly 2,000 photos and dozens of videos.

Eckert is out on bond ahead of sentencing and faces a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app