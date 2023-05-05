NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Georgia man, who formerly lived in Connecticut, was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor for several years, authorities said.

The Newington Police Department conducted an investigation into 41-year-old Miguel Angel Grados, who is accused of sexually assaulting a female survivor that he knew. Police said Grados allegedly assaulting the victim in 2011 when she was approximately 7-years-old and he was approximately 30-years-old.

The assaults allegedly continued on several occassions until 2015, police said.

Grados, who has since relocated to Jonesboro, Ga., was taken into custody by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office on April 21. He was extradited back to Connecticut on May 3 and was charged with five counts of sexual assault in the first degree.

Grados was held on a $250,000 court-set bond and was presented in court on May 4.

