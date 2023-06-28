A former pastor in East Hartford was convicted of abusing a 10-month-old boy on Wednesday, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A former pastor in East Hartford was convicted of abusing a 10-month-old boy on Wednesday, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

Robert Nichols, 44, of Manchester was convicted of first-degree assault, two counts of risk of injury to a child, according to an announcement from Hartford’s States Attorney Sharmese K. Walcott.

In Oct. 2013, Manchester police were contacted by medical professionals for the suspected abuse of a 10-month-old boy. The boy suffered head trauma and had life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

A witness testified that she saw Nichols wrap the baby in a tight swaddle and slam him to the floor numerous times causing him to strike his dead. He also placed the baby in a sink full of ice-cold water causing him to thrash about and strike his head.

Gov. Ned Lamont signs bear self-defense bill

Nichols was the pastor at the World of Faith Ministry in East Hartford. He and his followers lived in his Manchester home that had been owned by the ministry. Witnesses said Nichols claimed he communicated directly with God and he used that claim in order to control his followers.

On Sept. 27, 2022, Nicols was found guilty of fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

According to testimony, the victim was a young boy who had been staying with his family in the summer of 2010. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, execution suspended after eight years served and 10-year probation for the sexual abuse offenses.

His sentencing for the abuse of the 10-month-old boy is scheduled for Aug. 30 at Hartford Superior Court.