BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Gary MacNamara knows all too well how often a normal day on a police force can turn into a nightmare for an officer’s family.

The former chief of the Fairfield Police Department, he said there is always a family behind the badge worried about them.

But policing has changed in recent years, he said. Now, MacNamara said that people are not fearful or respectful of police.

News 8 sat down with MacNamara in the wake of a shooting that killed two Bristol police officers and injured a third.

Authorities said that the officers were deliberately lured into an ambush by a 911 call claiming that there was a domestic violence situation at the home.

“When police officers respond to a 911 call for an emergency, they’re prepared to deal with that emergency,” he said. “They are the ones that are coming to help you. The dynamics begin to shift when the officer now also has to be concerned with whether or not there’s an actual emergency, or whether the ulterior motive is to set someone up for an ambush, like it appears to have happened today.”