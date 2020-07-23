Former Farmington factory becomes manufacturing training center for students

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– In the eastern part of the state, it’s welding and sheet metal technology.

In the Hartford-South Windsor area, it’s machining and aerospace.

“It’s interesting across the state of Connecticut each region kind of has a specialty and in this area it is the spring manufacturers,” said Kelli Vallieres, Executive Director, Connecticut Workforce Development Unit.

The spring industry in the central part of the state could see a boost in qualified workers.

“The building we’re in today will soon be a buzzing advanced manufacturing floor,” said Mark Ojakian, President, CT State Colleges and Universities.

They along with Governor Ned Lamont were at the former Farmington site of Edac Technologies which is right behind Tunxis Community College and will soon be the school’s Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center.

The school is working with manufacturers to find out exactly what skills they need in new workers.

“Making sure that we’re training people for the jobs that are there,” said the governor. “Making sure that they help us come up with the curriculum and skill set we need.”

It’s part of a manufacturing pipeline which has seen success with careers at Electric Boat and other manufacturers.

“I talk with students every day that have come up to me in the past and said President Lombella I was at my internship. They now hired me. I now have a job,” said Jim Lombella, President, Northwest Region of CT State Community College.

You can still see some of the tire marks on the floor from some of the equipment which used to be in the now empty building. News 8 was told it is a perfect location for the new training center. Not only because of all the space but also because it was already set up for manufacturing.

“We bring the machines in we’re going to be able to plug them right in,” said Lombella.

The center will start off teaching machinery, quality inspection, and mechatronics.

“People always say well what is that? It’s really the intersection of technology and robotics and how equipment works and what happens when it breaks down and how do you fix it,” said Vallieres.

Many with that experience are getting ready to retire so for students months of training could lead to many years in a new career.