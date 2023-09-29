GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A former Glastonbury and New Britain police officer accused of misusing a law enforcement database faced a judge Friday.

Patrick Hemingway, 37, was arraigned in Manchester Superior Court on charges of first-degree computer crime and making a false statement.

The arrest warrant for Hemingway is sealed for another two weeks as state police continue their investigation. He’s being held on a $1 million bond as Judge Sheila Prats said Friday that he will likely face more charges.

“This is something that’s part of a continuing investigation and is going to probably lead to much more,” Prats said in court.

Sources told News 8 that Hemingway is believed to be connected to a widespread burglary investigation across Connecticut and Massachusetts. While the Glastonbury Police Department would not confirm this, on Sept. 20, Lt. Kevin Szydlo released a statement saying they were “alerted to the possibility that a former Glastonbury police officer was a person of interest” in a recent burglary investigation involving multiple jurisdictions.

“We hold our staff to a high standard and demand that they perform their duty with honor and integrity,” Szydlo’s statement read.. “Any breach of the public’s trust is unacceptable.”

Patrick Hemingway (Connecticut State Police)

“Access information he had in his law enforcement capacity to allegedly commit a number of felonies in a number of jurisdictions, so I think there’s more to this than simply a computer crime,” state prosecutor Anthony Bochicchio said.

“I know that there’s an ongoing investigation. I think that was the court’s main concern, but I thought that as to the charges that were here, they did not need a bond that high to assure his appearance,” Hemingway’s defense attorney James Sulik said.

Sulik said his client is a lifelong Manchester resident and an East Catholic High School graduate. Hemingway joined the New Britain Police Department in 2009 and transferred to the Glastonbury Police Department nine years later.

Hemingway also served as an Army combat pilot in Afghanistan. Sulik said he is a current student at Infinity Flight School in New Jersey and was applying to become a commercial airline pilot — something the judge said makes him a literal flight risk.

“This could all be part of an exit strategy where he was planning to maybe finish his career as an officer and start something else with the hope that he wouldn’t get caught, but he did,” Prats said.

The judge ordered Hemingway to be placed on medical watch while in protective custody. Conditions of the $1 million bond include surrendering his passport, firearms, pistol permit, pilot license and law enforcement badge.

Hemingway’s case will be transferred to the Part A court in Hartford, where more serious cases are handled. He’s due to appear on Nov. 15.