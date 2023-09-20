A former Glastonbury officer is a possible person of interest in a burglary investigation, according to authorities.

The Glastonbury Police Department released a statement on Wednesday regarding the investigation. Officials said the Connecticut State Police will be assisting with the ongoing investigation as it involves multiple jurisdictions.

Glastonbury police released the following statement on the matter.

“The men and women of the Glastonbury Police Department value our relationship with the community and we have worked tirelessly to build trust and collaboration with those we serve. We hold our staff to a high standard and demand that they perform their duty with honor and integrity. Any breach of the public’s trust is unacceptable. We are fully cooperating with the State Police investigation and expect anyone responsible for violating the law to be held accountable.”

Connecticut State Police said in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation, the agency will not be releasing specific details relative to the incidents at this time.

The former Glastonbury officer who is a possible person of interest has not been named.