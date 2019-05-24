Former governor Malloy recognized in New Britain for leadership

Former Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy received an honor in New Britain on Friday morning.

A plaque in recognition for his leadership was unveiled at the opening of the Community Mental Health Affiliates new headquarters on Main Street.

CMMA officials credit Malloy for his support of a bond authorization that made the purchase of that new building possible.

The former governor talked about the importance of mental health.

“Quite frankly, we have a lot of people living who need our help. You are the providers, this is the place we’re making stronger communities, safer communities, and we’re making individual lives better,” said Malloy.

CMHA is a non-profit, that provides behavioral health and addiction services to families in central and northwestern Connecticut.

