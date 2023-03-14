HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s first woman to be elected as a mayor has died, according to her family.

Ann Uccello, who turned 100 last year, was elected as mayor of Hartford in 1967. She was also the first woman to be elected as a mayor of a capitol city in the U.S.

She died peacefully, according to her family.

Uccello’s parents came to the United States from Italy. They saw their second of five daughters graduate with honors from Weaver High School and St. Joseph College. An interest in politics led Uccello to pursue graduate work at Trinity College and the University of Connecticut Law School.

A Republican, Uccello was reelected in 1969 and lost a race for congress in 1970 in the heavily Democratic first district. In addition to working for former President Richard Nixon’s administration, she also served under former Presidents Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter.