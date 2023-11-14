HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A piece of the former Hartford NHL team is returning to the ice in February 2024 for one night only.

The Hartford Whalers haven’t played in a National Hockey League game since 1997. Yet on February 10, 2024, the Carolina Hurricanes will honor their roots by wearing white Whalers jerseys.

The team will debut the Whalers’ classic white home sweaters on the ice for the first time on the annual Whalers Night.

The Whalers left Hartford and relocated to Raleigh in 1998. According to the Hurricane’s uniform tracker Twitter post, the team has been undefeated each time they wear Whalers-themed jerseys.