HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A former Hartford police officer was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly falsifying traffic reports, according to police.

Former officer Michael Fallon resigned in March after he admitted to falsifying traffic records, police said.

Authorities said that a normal audit of the Hartford Police Department’s traffic division found “irregularities” in Fallon’s traffic stops over a four-week period.

“After being confronted by his supervisors within the Traffic Division, Officer Fallon admitted to falsifying his divisional weekly activity reports,” Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody said.

The arrest comes after the Hartford Police Department conducted an internal affairs investigation into the allegations that Fallon falsified traffic reports.

The internal affairs investigation found that Fallon falsified 33 traffic stop forms for stops that did not occur. The report said Fallon overreported 195 traffic stops and 31 infractions on his weekly activity sheets.

According to the internal affairs investigation report, Fallon also allegedly made a false entry into an arrest warrant.

Fallon was charged with perjury, second-degree forgery and computer crimes.

He will appear in court on Oct. 11.