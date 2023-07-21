HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Former members of the Hartford Whalers spent Friday morning at Saint Francis Hospital as part of Whalers Alumni Weekend in conjunction with the Hartford Yard Goats.

The former NHL players and current Yard Goats visited patients and hospital staff, signing autographs and taking pictures.

The Whalers players in attendance were Andre Lacroix, Jeff Brubaker, Bob Crawford, Norm Barnes, Scott Daniels, Yvon Corriveau, and Stewart Gavin, plus Chuck Kaiton, the voice of the Whalers. Adam McKillican and Blake Goldsberry from the Yard Goats also joined.

“It still amazes me that 26 years later, since the team moved, there is still so much support,” Kaiton said. “I have to commend the Yard Goats for doing this because they keep the memories alive for a lot of people who have great memories with the team.”

Tom Burke, president of Saint Francis Hospital, said the players’ presence made a big difference for the employees and patients at the hospital.

“It feels amazing,” said Tom Burke, president of Saint Francis Hospital. “You can sense the energy when the players walk in, and its something small that we can do for our colleagues because they are so devoted to this team 20-some years since they have been playing here in the city.”