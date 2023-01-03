A Brooklyn woman was allegedly raped by a massage therapist in her home earlier this year, according to a new lawsuit.

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The former executive director of the Lutz Children’s Museum in Manchester will spend 66 months in prison for distributing child sex abuse material, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Robert Eckert, 56, of West Hartford, will follow his incarceration with five years of supervised release.

Ecker used programs like MeWe and Kik to solicit, receive and distribute child pornography, according to Avery. He used the apps on his phone, at home and when he was working at the museum.

Investigators seized his phone in June 2022. An analysis of his phone found 1,837 images and 73 videos of children being sexually abused.

He was arrested in April 2021 and pleaded guilty last September. He is currently out on bond and required to report to prison on Feb. 15.