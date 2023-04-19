NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some sad news to report this morning out of New Britain.

Mayor Erin Stewart shared a post to her Facebook on Tuesday, writing, “My heart is heavy today as we learn of the passing of New Britain’s longest serving Mayor, William NcNamara.”

She shared some pictures of their time together, including a picture of when New Britain dedicated the entrance of Pulaski Middle School after him.

McNamara was the city’s longest serving mayor.

He passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, April 16, surrounded by his family. He was 88 years old.

He will be laid to rest on Monday, April 24, at 10 a.m. Find the full obituary here.