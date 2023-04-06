NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A former New Britain special education teacher was arrested for alleged inappropriate behavior, school officials said on Thursday.

According to New Britain Superintendent Tony Gasper, Lincoln School officials were notified of potential inappropriate behavior of Erving Rivera. The New Britain Police Department and the Connecticut State Department of Children and Families were immediately notified, and Rivera was placed on administrative leave.

On March 22, Rivera resigned from the district.

Gasper said that the district has been working with individual students and their families to offer support services to those in need. All students who may have been a concern have already been contacted.

The district verified that all legally required background checks on Rivera were completed ahead of his initial employment with the district in February 2020.

“The behavior of which Mr. Rivera is accused is morally reprehensible and a stain on the noble

profession of public education,” Gasper said. “CSDNB has very strict policies and procedures in place to address any and all situations that may impact our students and staff and we will remain vigilant to keep our schools safe.”

Any Lincoln School families with questions or concerns are urged to contact the school at (860) 229-2564.

This is an active DCF investigation.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app