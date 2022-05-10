WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — The New England Air Museum and Central Connecticut State University welcomed Former Polish President Lech Walesa to the museum Monday night.

Walesa served as President of Poland between 1990 and 1995. He arrived at the museum to a large crowd of people excited to shake his hand and hear him speak about the past, how he freed Poland from communism and the future of Ukraine and Russia.

“Russia has always constituted a threat to the world and it will continue being so unless we find a final solution to put an end to that threat,” Walesa said.

Governor Ned Lamont and Lt Gov. Susan Bysiewicz were there to greet him as he walked in the door, along with hundreds of others who were in awe of his bravery and courage.

“Standing there… standing up to the Soviet threat. One man, representing a union and nine months later the Berlin Wall came down,” Lamont said.

The event began in the museum’s new Kościuszko Squadron Exhibit, which honors the heroism of Polish pilots during World War II.

“With so much going on in the world lately, I think often as individuals we feel ‘what can I possibly do as an individual.’ One person changed the world. He is a Nobel Prize winner, Presidential Medal of Honor. He brought the end of communism in Poland and ushered in the end of the Cold War,” said Stephanie Abrams, president and CEO of New England Air Museum.

The exhibit will be a permanent fixture at the museum.