SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The former treasurer of the Southington Democratic Town Committee (SDTC) is accused of stealing from the group.

James Sinclair, 42, turned himself in Thursday following Southington police’s investigation into the SDTC’s finances during his time as treasurer from 2017-21.

Police said Sinclair didn’t deposit about $420 in cash donations in 2021.

The investigation also revealed Sinclair possibly made several violations concerning the State Elections Enforcement Commission, according to police. The State Elections Enforcement Commission is conducting a separate investigation into these allegations.