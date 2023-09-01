HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of Higher Education announced that 138 students displaced by Stone Academy’s sudden closure were told that they qualify to apply to a teach-out program at the Griffin Hospital School of Allied Health Careers.

This comes after Stone Academy closed three campuses in East Hartford, Waterbury and West Haven in February which prompted a state investigation.

An independent audit of student records showed that thousands of clinical hours are “invalid” and that most Stone Academy classes do not count towards a degree.

According to a press release, students have to have completed a minimum of 40% of their practical nursing program at Stone Academy in order to qualify for the teach-out program. Those students will then also be required to pass the HESI Admission Assessment Exam and a skills assessment.

After the students complete the 10-month teach-out program, they should be able to take the National Council Licensure Examination.