Former Trooper faces 8 years for kidnapping, assault

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– An ex-state trooper has pleaded ‘no contest’ in a beating of a man in Wethersfield back in 2017.

Prosecutors said 32-year-old Rupert Laird and another Trooper, Xavier Cruz, beat the victim severely in the basement of Cruz’s home after the man flirted with Laird’s girlfriend at a party.

The two were off duty, and were later fired. Our partners at the Hartford Courant report Laird faces eight years in prison.

Cruz pleaded guilty as an accessory and faces up to 5 years.

