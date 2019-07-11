1  of  2
Breaking News
Hartford Police: Man shot on Main Street, Mahl Avenue Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”

Former Trooper faces 8 years for kidnapping, assault

Hartford

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– An ex-state trooper has pleaded ‘no contest’ in a beating of a man in Wethersfield back in 2017.

Prosecutors said 32-year-old Rupert Laird and another Trooper, Xavier Cruz, beat the victim severely in the basement of Cruz’s home after the man flirted with Laird’s girlfriend at a party.

The two were off duty, and were later fired. Our partners at the Hartford Courant report Laird faces eight years in prison.

Cruz pleaded guilty as an accessory and faces up to 5 years.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss