WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A former West Hartford attorney was sentenced Tuesday after he forged documents and stole more than $250,000 from a committee he used to oversee.

60-year-old Michael Cronin of Avon was sentenced to seven years in prison with execution suspended after six months, followed by three years of probation.

The sentencing comes after Cronin pleaded guilty in June to one count of larceny in the first degree and four counts of forgery in the second degree.

The arrest warrant affidavit showed that Cronin was the treasurer of the Senate Republican Leadership Committee from 2007 until 2018. The investigation showed that he took almost $268,000 from the committee from 2012 to 2018 for his personal use.

The investigation also showed that Cronin had forged refinancing documents and a deed with his ex-wife’s signature. He also forged his colleague’s signature on a financial affidavit in connection to his divorce.