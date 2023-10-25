WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A former convent where nuns used to live in West Hartford is now an apartment complex community.

The grand opening celebration of One Park Road took place Tuesday. The $90 million project transformed the Sisters of Saint Joseph Convent into a nearly 300-unit development.

Ten percent of the units are set aside as affordable and The Sisters of Mercy retained ownership of the west end of the convent building which will provide a permanent home for the remaining sisters.