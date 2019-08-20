Fotis Dulos arrives at W. Hartford law offices for deposition in case regarding estranged wife

Breaking News
by: WTNH Staff

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fotis Dulos arrived at law offices in West Hartford Tuesday morning for a deposition in the civil case regarding his missing, estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos.

News 8 was on the scene as Fotis Dulos and his attorney, William Murray, showed up for a deposition.

Photo: New 8’s Noelle Gardner

Jennifer Dulos’ mother, Gloria Farber, is suing her son-in-law, Fotis Dulos, for millions of dollars she says she is owed from a loan for Dulos’ business, The Fore Group.

Michelle Troconis, former girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, was back in court yesterday. Troconis pleaded not guilty and is out on bond.

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May. Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and Troconis, have been charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in Jennifer’s disappearance. Both are due back in court in September.

