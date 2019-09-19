Fotis Dulos takes Farmington home off the market

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– The Farmington home of Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of the missing New Canaan mother, is no longer for sale.

The realtor has confirmed to News 8 that the home on Jefferson Crossing has been taken off the market at Dulos’ request. However, he did not give a reason why.

Dulos, and his former girlfriend Michelle Troconis, are out on bond after each being arrested for the second time for tampering with evidence. The pair was previously arrested in June for tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in connection with his estranged wife’s disappearance.

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24th.