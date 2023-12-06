EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Founders Bridge on Route 2 in East Hartford is closed for an investigation after a serious crash on Wednesday night, according to Connecticut State Police.

State police were advised of a vehicle that had traveled off the roadway and down an embankment near the Founders Bridge outbound to Route 2 in East Hartford.

Serious injuries were reported in the collision.

Fire crews and emergency medical services also responded to the scene.

The Connecticut State Police C.A.R.S. Unit is assisting with the investigation.

State police are asking anyone driving through the area to take alternate routes.

No further information is available at this time.

