Four families displaced by 2nd-alarm structure fire in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Four families have will have to find a new place to live after a second-alarm structure fire in Hartford Sunday.

Hartford Fire Department was called to Franklin Avenue and Shultas Place at about 4:53 p.m. for a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews observed a working fire. It was declared a second alarm fire at 5:04 p.m. Crews were able to knock it down by 5:12 p.m.

The property has been deemed uninhabitable. The Red Cross is on scene assisting four families displaced by the blaze. Those displaced total 12 people (eight adults and four children); all will be relocated.

No civilian or firefighter injuries are reported at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshals Office.

