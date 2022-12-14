WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Four Hartford families are moving to Windsor after putting some hard labor in to build their homes. On Wednesday, Habitat for Humanity joined the families in a celebration to welcome them to the neighborhood.

Annie Higgins and her family can start a new chapter in Windsor after partnering with Habitat for Humanity of North Central Connecticut to build their first home.

“We learned a lot of new things,” Higgins said. “It became fun, not work. You made relationships. I loved it.”

The Higgins’ saw their finished product seven months after first getting to work in May.

“Habitat homes are not a giveaway,” said Karraine Moody, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of North Central Connecticut. “We call it a hand-up, not a hand-out.”

After putting in 150 hours of hard work and sweat, the families reap the reward of a zero-interest mortgage.

“He doesn’t know about it yet. He will know about homeownership sooner or later,” Higgins said. “Just to have kids have their own, it’s exciting.”

Their home is one of our in Habitat’s new Rainbow Road development in a “higher opportunity neighborhood.”

“That means better education systems, more opportunities for children to be engaged civically, recreationally,” Moody said. “We want those opportunities for everyone.”

Habitat for Humanity of North Central Connecticut hosts over 4,000 volunteers annually and partners with families, which continues for decades.