HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Four residents and two firefighters were injured in a fire on Bulkeley Avenue in Hartford Monday morning.

The Hartford Fire Department responded to a two-story home at 50 Bulkeley Ave. in the city’s West End neighborhood just before 1 a.m. At the scene, smoke came from a kitchen fire with heavy smoke on the second floor.

The fire was knocked down and is under control, fire officials said.

Fire personnel removed two residents from the fire — one adult and one child — and officials said both were not breathing. CPR was performed before the ambulance arrived, and both were transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Two other residents were transported to local hospitals due to possible smoke inhalation.

Fire officials said two firefighters were injured, and one is being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The American Red Cross is assisting two families, including seven adults and three children, who were displaced.

The fire is under investigation by the fire marshal.